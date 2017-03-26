Nathan Lyon helps put Australia on top in India
-
- From the section Cricket
|Fourth Test, Dharamsala (day two):
|Australia 300: Smith 111, K Yadav 4-68
|India 248-6 : KL Rahul 60, Pujara 57, Lyon 4-67
|Scorecard
Australia restricted India to 248-6 and a deficit of 52 runs as they gained the upper hand on day two of the fourth and deciding Test.
India lost Murali Vijay early on in response to Australia's first-innings 300 but KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara steadied them to 108-1.
However, Rahul (60) was caught off Pat Cummins before Nathan Lyon took four wickets to reduce the hosts to 221-6.
Wriddhiman Saha was dropped as India made it to close without further loss.
Saha was on nine when he edged a Cummins delivery to first slip where Matthew Renshaw spilled the catch.
It was the second time Renshaw failed to take a catch off pace bowler Cummins on the second day as he also missed a catch off Rahul when the opener was on 10.
Cummins did eventually snare Rahul during a fiery spell in which he exchanged words with the India batsman, who ended up sending a catch David Warner's way after mistiming an ambitious shot.
Pujara (57) and stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane (46) offered some resistance but the hosts struggled for runs for the most part against a disciplined Australian attack, with impressive spinner Lyon taking 4-67.
The series is currently level at 1-1.