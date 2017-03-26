Nathan Lyon helps put Australia on top in India

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon (centre)
Nathan Lyon dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair and Ravichandran Ashwin
Fourth Test, Dharamsala (day two):
Australia 300: Smith 111, K Yadav 4-68
India 248-6 : KL Rahul 60, Pujara 57, Lyon 4-67
Scorecard

Australia restricted India to 248-6 and a deficit of 52 runs as they gained the upper hand on day two of the fourth and deciding Test.

India lost Murali Vijay early on in response to Australia's first-innings 300 but KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara steadied them to 108-1.

However, Rahul (60) was caught off Pat Cummins before Nathan Lyon took four wickets to reduce the hosts to 221-6.

Wriddhiman Saha was dropped as India made it to close without further loss.

Saha was on nine when he edged a Cummins delivery to first slip where Matthew Renshaw spilled the catch.

It was the second time Renshaw failed to take a catch off pace bowler Cummins on the second day as he also missed a catch off Rahul when the opener was on 10.

Cummins did eventually snare Rahul during a fiery spell in which he exchanged words with the India batsman, who ended up sending a catch David Warner's way after mistiming an ambitious shot.

Pujara (57) and stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane (46) offered some resistance but the hosts struggled for runs for the most part against a disciplined Australian attack, with impressive spinner Lyon taking 4-67.

The series is currently level at 1-1.

