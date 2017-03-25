India v Australia: Steve Smith scores ton before hosts fight back in fourth Test

Smith celebrates his third century of the series against India

Fourth Test, Dharamsala (day one): Australia 300: Smith 111, K Yadav 4-68 India Scorecard

Australia captain Steve Smith scored 111 as his side made 300 on day one of the fourth and deciding Test in India.

The hosts were without captain Virat Kohli because of a shoulder injury and he was replaced by Ajinkya Rahane.

Australia reached 144-1 with Smith again in good form and, after being reduced to 208-6, reached 300 thanks to 57 from Matthew Wade.

India, whose debutant spinner Kuldeep Yadav, 22, took 4-68, negotiated one over without loss before the close.

Smith had chosen to bat after winning the toss and, despite opener David Warner being dropped off the first ball and Matthew Renshaw going for one, Australia made a strong start.

India tightened up after lunch and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav helped bring them back into the game.

However, Smith scored his third ton of the series and 20th of his career before edging a delivery from spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to Rahane at slip.