England name 24-woman squad for UAE training camp

Sarah Taylor remains on course to return for this summer's Women's World Cup despite missing out on a Dubai training camp, says England head coach Mark Robinson.

The ECB's touring party to Dubai includes 17 centrally-contracted players and seven academy players.

Wicketkeeper Taylor, 27, took a break from cricket last year to deal with anxiety and panic attacks.

"Sarah is doing really well and is back in training," said Robinson.

"Her return is a gradual one which is regularly reviewed as she works herself back to, hopefully, full fitness.

"There are no timescales in place for her but her goal is still to give herself the best chance of being able to play in the World Cup."

Next month's training camp in the UAE forms a key part of England's preparations ahead of the Women's World Cup in England this summer (24 June-23 July)

England will play three 50-over matches against Ireland on 24, 26 and 28 April in Abu Dhabi.

Captain Heather Knight said: "This is an exciting step in the build-up to the World Cup.

"We've begun to show who we are as a side over the past year and we'll continue to work hard and continue to progress."

England squad: Heather Knight (Berkshire, captain), Anya Shrubsole (Somerset, vice-captain) , Tammy Beaumont (Kent), Katherine Brunt (Yorkshire), Kate Cross (Lancashire), Georgia Elwiss (Sussex), Tash Farrant (Kent), Jenny Gunn (Warwickshire), Alexandra Hartley (Lancashire), Danielle Hazell (Yorkshire), Amy Jones (Warwickshire), Beth Langston (Yorkshire), Laura Marsh (Kent), Natalie Sciver (Surrey), Fran Wilson (Middlesex), Lauren Winfield (Yorkshire), Danielle Wyatt (Sussex), Georgia Adams (Sussex), Hollie Armitage (Yorkshire), Alice Davidson-Richards (Kent), Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire), Evelyn Jones (Lancashire), Emma Lamb (Lancashire), Linsey Smith (Berkshire).