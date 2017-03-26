MCC v Middlesex: Joe Clarke 89 leads MCC to 332 in Abu Dhabi

Joe Clarke made 1,206 runs for Worcestershire in the 2016 County Championship

Worcestershire batsman Joe Clarke top-scored with 89 as MCC were bowled out for 332 on the opening day of the Champion County match in Abu Dhabi.

James Harris (3-49) and Ravi Patel (3-83) ensured MCC were kept in check.

Northamptonshire's Ben Duckett made 69 and Yorkshire opener Alex Lees 41 after MCC had won the toss.

And it was MCC's day when Lewis Gregory removed Sam Robson in the four overs Middlesex had to face before stumps, Middlesex closing 9-1 - 323 behind.

Middlesex limited MCC to two significant partnerships with Harry Podmore (2-44) and Tom Helm (2-46) also among the wickets.

Duckett and Lees shared a stand of 109 - the highest partnership of the innings - before Lees was stumped by John Simpson to become Patel's first wicket of the day.

The off-spinner then trapped Duckett lbw.

Clarke found Ben Cox for company in a stand of 81 before Podmore won an lbw appeal against Cox for 40.

Seamer Harris removed Clarke 11 shy of his century after tea and picked up Liam Plunkett for 15 as MCC lost their last five wickets for just 42 runs.