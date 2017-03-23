Kyle Coetzer takes up Scotland captaincy for a second time

Coetzer is one of only five Scotland players to have passed 1,000 one-day international runs

Kyle Coetzer has been confirmed as Scotland captain for a second time.

The 32-year-old opening batsman first led the Scots in 2013 but lost the role to Preston Mommsen while injured.

Mommsen skippered Scotland at the 2015 World Cup and at last year's World Twenty20 before announcing his surprise retirement in November.

Coetzer was interim captain for January's tour to the United Arab Emirates, with Con de Lange taking over as vice-captain.

"It's a great honour to lead this group of players for the second time," said the former Durham and Northamptonshire player.

"We've got a real depth in the squad and it's the start of an exciting era. There's been a lot of good work done behind the scenes and we'll be looking to build on that going forward.

"I'm fortunate enough to inherit a settled squad and look forward to see them develop to the next level."