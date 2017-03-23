Jason Gillespie: Ex-Yorkshire coach joins Kent as assistant to Matt Walker

Jason Gillespie led Yorkshire to back-to-back County Championship titles in 2014 and 2015

Kent have appointed former Yorkshire coach Jason Gillespie as assistant to Matt Walker on an interim basis.

The 41-year-old will stay with Kent until Allan Donald earns the qualifications to gain a visa and become assistant on a full-time basis.

He led Yorkshire to promotion from Division Two and two County Championship titles before stepping down at the end of last season.

"To get Jason on board is a brilliant coup," Walker said.

"To have an experienced ex-head coach come into our ranks is great for me and the lads. His bowling expertise is like-for-like with Allan."

Former Australia bowler Gillespie, who has also coached Big Bash side Adelaide Strikers and Indian Premier League franchise Kings XI Punjab, left Yorkshire in September to return to Australia.

"Obviously I moved back to Adelaide for family reasons last year but the opportunity to assist Kent on a short-term basis was one that I couldn't resist and works well with my current situation," he said.

"I look forward to helping Matt Walker and (Kent captain) Sam Northeast over the next couple of months until I hand over to Allan Donald."

Walker and former South Africa fast bowler Donald were confirmed as Kent's new coaching team in January following the departure of former West Indies captain Jimmy Adams from Canterbury.