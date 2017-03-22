Ireland beat Afghanistan by three wickets to level ODI series

Kevin O'Brien starred with bat and ball in Ireland's three-wicket victory

Fourth one-day international, Greater Noida: Afghanistan 220 (49.5 overs): Shafiq 42, Nabi 41, D Zadran 41; K O'Brien 4-26 Ireland 224-7 (46.5 overs): K O'Brien 72 not out, Wilson 41; Nabi 4-30 Ireland won by three wickets Scorecard

Kevin O'Brien defied a hamstring injury to steer Ireland to a three-wicket win over Afghanistan and square the five-match One-Day series at 2-2.

All-rounder O'Brien took four wickets and then hit an unbeaten 72 despite having to go off with a hamstring injury early in his innings.

Afghanistan were dismissed for 220 and the Irish reached their target with three wickets and three overs to spare.

The deciding match is at Greater Noida in India on Friday.

O'Brien, who had missed two matches with the injury, returned to resume his innings having retired hurt when on nine.

Ireland's reply had looked in some trouble at 130-6, but O'Brien hit two sixes and eight fours and shared an important seventh-wicket partnership of 66 with Gary Wilson.

O'Brien had claimed three early wickets as Afghanistan stumbled to 11 for three after choosing to bat first.

After the match, O'Brien said he was not sure if he would be fit to play in the decider.

"It is the same hamstring injury unfortunately, which doesn't look too good," said O'Brien at the post-match presentation.

"We will assess it in the next 12-24 hours to see where we go."