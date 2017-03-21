Cricket Australia offers to more than double elite women's pay

Australia are currently ranked as the top team in the world

Cricket Australia has offered to more than double what it pays international women players, to around £110,000.

The package will allow women a greater chance to be full-time professional cricketers, chief executive James Sutherland said.

Men's pay will also be increased under the proposed deal, with internationals to earn £504,000 by 2021-22.

The Australian Cricketers Association (ACA), the players union, said the offer needed closer scrutiny.

With the current pay deal expiring at the end of June, Sutherland said the proposed five-year Memorandum of Understanding, had "gender equity at its heart".

The proposed deal would see international women cricketers' pay jump from A$79,000 (£48,800) to A$179,000 (£110,580) from 1 July, with an expectation that it will rise to A$210,000 (£129,700) by 2021.

Men who represent Australia at international level would see their average yearly retainer rise to A$816,000 (£504,000) by 2021-22.

With match fees and performance bonuses, the expected average income for these players, which would include Big Bash League Twenty20 payments, would increase by 25% to A$1.45m (£895,680) over the same period.

However, the ACA said there was a lack of detail in the proposals.

"The way in which these changes will be both funded and embedded in the MOU does require much closer scrutiny," it said in a statement.

"There is a lot of fine print to examine and a lot more forecast information still needed by the players."