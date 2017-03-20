Pakistan cricketers provisionally suspended are barred from leaving country

Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Nasir Jamshed, Mohammad Irfan and Shahzaib Hasan (left to right) have all been charged with violating the PCB corruption code

Five cricketers provisionally suspended as part of an anti-corruption inquiry have been barred from leaving Pakistan.

Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Nasir Jamshed, Mohammad Irfan and Shahzaib Hasan have been charged with breaking the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) anti-corruption code.

The charges relate to allegations of spot-fixing during the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL).

All five of the men have played international cricket for Pakistan

Jamshed, 27, is still in Britain, following his arrest by the National Crime Agency in February. The batsman was bailed until April pending further inquiries.

Batsmen Sharjeel, 27, and Latif, 31, are contesting the charges against them and have been instructed by the PCB to attend a preliminary hearing in front of a three-member tribunal in Lahore on Friday.

Latif and 34-year-old pace bowler Irfan gave statements to the Federal Investigation Authority in Lahore on Monday, while Sharjeel and 27-year-old batsman Shahzaib are due to give statements on Tuesday.