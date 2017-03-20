India v Australia: Peter Handscomb & Shaun Marsh help tourists hold out for draw

Handscomb (left) and Marsh batted the whole session between lunch and tea on day five

Third Test, Ranchi (day five): Australia 451 & 204-6: Handscomb 72 not out, S Marsh 53, Jadeja 4-54 India 603-9 dec: Pujara 202, Saha 117, Vijay 82, Rahul 67, Cummins 4-106 Match drawn Scorecard

Australia batted through the final day to force a draw in the third Test against India in Ranchi.

The tourists began day five on 23-2, still trailing India by 129, after the hosts declared on 603-9 in response to Australia's first innings 451.

They slumped to 63-4 before Peter Handscomb (72 not out) and Shaun Marsh (53) added 124 for the fifth wicket.

The sides shook hands on a draw with Australia on 204-6, leaving the series level at 1-1 with one Test remaining.

"We fancied our chances because we didn't expect to get 150 runs in front," said India captain Virat Kohli.

"We thought we could put pressure on Australia but credit to those two guys [Handscomb and Marsh]."

Australia skipper Steve Smith had made 178 not out in his side's first innings, but was one of the two wickets to fall in the first session of the final day.

"I'm proud of how the boys were able to stick it out today," he said. "I thought how Peter and Shaun batted was fantastic.

"It was crucial for us at a really important time in the game."

The final Test will start on Saturday, 25 March in Dharamsala.