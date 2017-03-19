South beat North to win three-match series in Dubai

The three-match series is designed as a warm-up for county cricket's 50-over competition

Second one-day match South 346-6 (50 overs): Northeast 118*, Dawson 83, Malan 78; Leaning 2-47 North 299-9 (50 overs): Bresnan 74, Duckett 64; Malan 2-24 South win by 47 runs Scorecard

Kent batsman Sam Northeast hit an unbeaten 118 as South beat North by 47 runs in Dubai to go 2-0 up and clinch the three-match one-day series.

Northeast hit 12 fours and a six in a 104-ball innings, with Liam Dawson (83) helping propel South to 346-6.

Dawid Malan then followed up his 78 with the bat by claiming two wickets for 24 runs as North suffered another comprehensive defeat.

The third and final match takes place on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.

South went 1-0 up in the series on Friday as Middlesex and England Lions batsman Malan hit an unbeaten 109 in a 10-wicket win.

He was again in fine form on Sunday - his 78 coming from 67 deliveries - but it was overshadowed by Northeast's efforts with the bat.

Despite Ben Duckett's 64, North were struggling to keep up with the run rate and Tim Bresnan's quick-fire 74 was not enough.

What is the North v South series?

The three-match series is designed as a warm-up for county cricket's 50-over competition, the Royal London One-Day Cup, as well as helping players prepare for international cricket.

Eight players earned an automatic place on each team - with North represented by players from northern counties and South from southern counties - through the Professional Cricketers' Association's Most Valued Player ratings formula, while the remaining players were chosen by the England selectors.

The PCA MVP rankings system identifies the match-winners and key influencers of matches throughout the domestic season.

It takes into account conditions, quality of opposition, captaincy and strike rates as well as runs scored and wickets taken.

South are coached by England assistant Paul Farbrace, while bowling coach Ottis Gibson oversees the North squad.