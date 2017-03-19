Ireland beat Afghanistan by six wickets in third ODI

Andrew Balbirnie helped steer Ireland to a six-wicket victory in Greater Noida

Third one-day international, Greater Noida: Afghanistan 264-8 (50 overs): Rashid 56, Naib 51, Shafiqullah 50 not out Ireland 265-4 (48.3 overs): Stirling 99, Balbirnie 85 not out Ireland won by six wickets Scorecard

Ireland ended their losing run against Afghanistan with a six-wicket win in the third of their five one-day internationals in India.

The Irish had been beaten in the first two games, and were also whitewashed 3-0 in an earlier Twenty20 series between the sides in Greater Noida.

Afghanistan elected to bat and scored 264-8 off their 50 overs.

Opener Paul Stirling hit 99 while Andrew Balbirnie's 85 not out saw them home with nine balls to spare.

Gulbadin Naib (51), Rashid Khan (56) and Shafiqullah (50 not out) had earlier rescued Afghanistan who had slumped to 67-5 - and it was the first time that three men batting at seven, eight and nine had all scored half-centuries in the same ODI innings.

The teams will meet in two more ODIs before a four-day Intercontinental Cup match at the end of the month in Greater Noida.

Injured Rankin loses fitness battle

Meanwhile, pace bowler Boyd Rankin has been ruled out of the remainder of Ireland's tour of India after failing to recover from the back injury that has prevented him playing any part in the series with Afghanistan.

The Irish had hoped he would recover in time for the ODI series and the Intercontinental Cup game.