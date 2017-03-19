Sri Lanka v Bangladesh: Tigers win their 100th Test

Tamim Iqbal's innings of 82 was his 22nd Test half-century

Second Test, Colombo: Sri Lanka 338 & 319: Karunaratne 126, D Perera 50 Bangladesh 467 & 191-6: Tamim 82 Bangladesh win by four wickets - series level at 1-1 Scorecard

Bangladesh celebrated their 100th Test with only their ninth ever victory - and their first against Sri Lanka - in Colombo.

Opener Tamim Iqbal made 82 and Sabbir Rahman 41 in a third-wicket stand of 109 as the tourists successfully chased a target of 191 on the final day of the second Test.

Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim (22*) kept his nerve after some middle-order wickets to see his side over the line for a four-wicket win, ensuring the two-match series was drawn.

The victory continues Bangladesh's improvement in the longest format after they also beat England in October.

Prior to that victory over Alastair Cook's England, Bangladesh had only beaten Zimbabwe and a weakened West Indies team in Test cricket.

The Tigers also became only the fourth team to win their 100th Test, after Australia, Pakistan and West Indies.