South Africa beat New Zealand by eight wickets to win second Test

Maharaj's performance was the second best from a spinner at Wellington's Basin Reserve

Second Test, Wellington: South Africa 359 & 83-2: Amla 38, Duminy 15 not out New Zealand 268 & 171: Raval 80, Maharaj 6-40 South Africa win by eight wickets Scorecard

A career best performance from spinner Keshav Maharaj led South Africa to an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second Test on Saturday.

Maharaj, 27, took six for 40 as the Black Caps were all out for 171, leaving South Africa with a target of 81 for victory in Wellington.

The tourists reached that total in 25 overs, with Hashim Amla 38 not out and JP Duminy unbeaten on 15.

South Africa's victory puts them 1-0 up in the three-Test series.

The third and final Test takes place in Hamilton on Friday, 24 March. The two sides drew the first Test in Dunedin as heavy rain saw play abandoned.

New Zealand were looking for their first Test win over South Africa but their task escalated after a venomous opening spell from fast-bowler Morne Morkel left them on 64-3.

Despite a valiant effort from opener Jeet Raval, who batted for almost four hours to reach 80, South African spinners Maharaj and Duminy took 12-138 to earn their team victory.