Pakistan batsman Shahzaib Hasan is fifth player to be suspended

Shahzaib Hasan last played for Pakistan in November 2010

Batsman Shahzaib Hasan has become the fifth player to be provisionally suspended as part of an anti-corruption inquiry into the Pakistan Super League.

The Karachi Kings opener, 27, has been charged by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and has 14 days to respond.

Shahzaib has played in three one-day internationals and 10 T20s with Pakistan.

Former Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed was arrested in February but was later released on bail.

Pace bowler Mohammad Irfan was provisionally suspended on 14 March, with the same action being taken against batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif a month earlier.