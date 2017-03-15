Shashank Manohar steps down as ICC independent chairman

Shashank Manohar was previously President of the BCCI in 2008-2011 and again in 2015

Shashank Manohar, the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), has stepped down after eight months in the role.

The 59-year-old was elected as the body's first independent chairman on a two-year term in May last year.

Manohar, a two-time president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said the decision was because of personal reasons.

"I hope the ICC achieves greater heights in future," the Indian added.

The ICC confirmed it had received Manohar's resignation on Wednesday, adding that it would "assess the situation" before making any further announcements.