Mohammad Irfan: Pakistan paceman provisionally suspended by PCB

Pakistan paceman Mohammad Irfan has been provisionally suspended as part of an anti-corruption investigation into the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 34-year-old has been charged with two violations of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) anti-corruption code.

The seven-foot tall bowler has 14 days to respond to the charge.

Pakistan players Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were recently suspended as part of the same investigation into the PSL, which has now concluded.

They, along with Irfan, play for Islamabad United.

"He (Irfan) has also been provisionally suspended with immediate effect from participating in all forms of cricket," said a PCB statement.

"The PCB's investigation will continue with regard to any questionable activity by any player and player support personnel as it carries on with its mission of eliminating the menace of corruption from cricket."

Irfan, who has played Test, one-day and Twenty20 cricket for his country, last appeared for Pakistan in an ODI against England at Headingley in September 2016.

Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed was one of two men arrested by the National Crime Agency in Britain in February as part of an investigation into cricket corruption.

A third suspect was also arrested in Sheffield and all three were released on bail.