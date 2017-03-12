New Zealand v South Africa: First Test drawn after final-day washout

Ross Taylor
New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor will miss the second Test after injuring his right calf in Dunedin
First Test, Dunedin:
South Africa 308 & 224-6: Elgar 89, Du Plessis 56 not out
New Zealand 341: Williamson 130, Raval 52, Watling 50, Maharaj 5-95
Match drawn
Scorecard

New Zealand drew their first Test with South Africa in Dunedin as heavy rain washed out the entire final day.

The tourists were unable to add to their overnight lead of 191 as play was abandoned shortly after lunch.

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has been ruled out of the second Test in Wellington with a calf injury, with Neil Broom in line to make his debut.

Bowler Trent Boult will be monitored in the build-up to the game, which starts on 16 March, as he has a hip problem.

Taylor could return for the final Test of the three-match series in Hamilton, which begins on 25 March.

