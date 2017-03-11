Rangana Herath breaks left-arm spinner Test wickets record as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh

Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath has now taken 366 Test wickets - more than any other left-arm spinner

First Test, Galle: Sri Lanka 494 & 274-6 dec: Tharanga 115, Chandimal 50* Bangladesh 312 & 197: Sarkar 53, Herath 6-59 Sri Lanka won by 259 runs Scorecard

Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath became the most successful left-arm spinner in Test cricket history as the hosts beat Bangladesh by 259 runs in Galle.

Herath, 38, surpassed the record of 362 wickets set by New Zealand's Daniel Vettori as Bangladesh were all out for 197 on the final day of the first Test.

He has 366 wickets in 79 Tests, after finishing with match figures of 9-131, including six in the final innings.

He is second to only Pakistan's Wasim Akram (414) of all left-arm bowlers.

In taking 6-59 in the final innings, Herath also claimed the 29th five-wicket haul of his career, drawing level with Australia's Glenn McGrath.

Only Herath's compatriot Muttiah Muralitharan (67), Australia's Shane Warne (37), New Zealand's Richard Hadlee (36) and India's Anil Kumble (35), have taken more five-wicket hauls in Tests.