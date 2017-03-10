Colin de Grandhomme: New Zealand all-rounder joins Birmingham Bears for T20

Colin de Grandhomme's T20 batting strike-rate is 171.04

New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has signed for Birmingham Bears as an overseas player for the 2017 T20 Blast campaign.

The 30-year-old has the best T20 batting strike-rate (171) in the game.

"His batting strike-rate is unparalleled," said Bears director Ashley Giles.

"He is in the best form of his career and his ability to clear the boundary makes him one of the most exciting batsmen around."

De Grandhomme has featured for the Black Caps in all three formats.

He has played four Tests, nine one-day internationals and eight T20s for his country, and will be available from the start of the T20 Blast season on 7 July alongside fellow countryman Jeetan Patel.

Batting strike-rate is the average number of runs a batsman scores per 100 balls. Graeme Hick, who retired in 2008, tops the list for English batsmen with a strike-rate of 156.17.