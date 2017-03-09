BBC Sport - Champions Trophy: This is England's best ever chance - Chris Woakes
Woakes on England's 'best chance ever'
- From the section Cricket
England all-rounder Chris Woakes says England have their "best ever chance" to win the Champions Trophy, which the country is hosting from 1 June.
WATCH MORE: Vice-captaincy 'honour' delights Stokes
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired