Women's Ashes 2017: England in Australia

The Women's Ashes is again decided by all formats. Teams earn four points for a win and two for a draw in the Test, with two points for a win in all limited-overs games. Australia are the current holders.

England squad

Heather Knight (capt, Berkshire), Tammy Beaumont (Kent), Katherine Brunt (Yorkshire), Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire), Georgia Elwiss (Sussex), Jenny Gunn (Warwickshire), Alex Hartley (Lancashire), Danielle Hazell (Yorkshire), Laura Marsh (Kent), Nat Sciver (Surrey), Anya Shrubsole (Somerset), Sarah Taylor (wk, Sussex), Fran Wilson (Middlesex), Lauren Winfield (Yorkshire), Danni Wyatt (Sussex)

October

16 First 50-over warm-up, England Women v Cricket Australia XI, Brisbane (00:15 BST)

18 Second 50-over warm-up, England Women v Cricket Australia XI, Brisbane (00:15 BST)

22 1st ODI, Brisbane (Allan Border Field) (00:15 BST)

26 2nd ODI, Coffs Harbour (04:40 BST)

29 3rd ODI, Coffs Harbour (00:15 GMT)

November

3-6 Four-day warm-up match, England Women v Cricket Australia XI, Sydney (d/n) (03:30 GMT)

9-12 Only Test, Sydney (North Sydney Oval) (d/n) (03:30 GMT)

15 Twenty20 warm-up match, England Women v Governor-General XI, Sydney (Drummoyne Oval) (07:30 GMT)

17 1st Twenty20 international, Sydney (North Sydney Oval) (08:10 GMT)

19 2nd Twenty20 international, Canberra (03:35 GMT)

21 3rd Twenty20 international, Canberra (08:10 GMT)

