ICC Women's World Cup: England to play India in opener

England, ranked second in the world, have won the World Cup three times

England will play India in the first match of this summer's ICC Women's World Cup in England and Wales.

England's opener is on 24 June in Derby, while champions Australia begin their defence against West Indies at Taunton on 26 June.

The eight teams play each other in a round-robin format, with the top four sides qualifying for the semi-finals with the final at Lord's on 23 July

England, ranked second in the world, play Australia in Bristol on 9 July.

Australia, England New Zealand and West Indies qualified by finishing in the top four of the ICC Women's Championship, while South Africa, India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, clinched their places through the World Cup Qualifiers.

David Richardson, the ICC chief executive, said 9,000 tickets had already been sold for the final.

"We are anticipating an exciting tournament and I know the players are looking forward to competing here in front of unprecedented levels of support," he added.

The group games will be played at Bristol, Derby, Leicester and Taunton, with the semi-finals at Bristol and Derby,

England fixtures

v India - County Ground, Derby - Saturday, 24 June

v Pakistan - Grace Road, Leicester - Tuesday, 27 June

v Sri Lanka - County Ground, Somerset - Sunday, 2 July

v South Africa - County Ground, Bristol - Wednesday, 5 July

v Australia - County Ground, Bristol - Sunday, 9 July

v New Zealand - County Ground, Derby - Wednesday, 12 July

v West Indies - County Ground, Bristol - Saturday, 15 July