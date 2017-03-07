BBC Sport - Cricket: Tymal Mills won't let IPL money change him
Bowler Mills won't let IPL money change him
- From the section Cricket
England's T20 bowler Tymal Mills says he will not let the fact he is about to become a millionaire change him after being bought for £1.4m by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2017 Indian Premier League auction.
WATCH MORE: Meet England's fastest bowler - who can only play T20
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired