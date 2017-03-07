BBC Sport - Cricket: Tymal Mills won't let IPL money change him

Bowler Mills won't let IPL money change him

England's T20 bowler Tymal Mills says he will not let the fact he is about to become a millionaire change him after being bought for £1.4m by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2017 Indian Premier League auction.

WATCH MORE: Meet England's fastest bowler - who can only play T20

Top videos

Video

Bowler Mills won't let IPL money change him

Video

Conceded? Why not score straight from kick-off?

Video

Sanchez row reports 'completely false' - Wenger

Audio

Hungry Like The Fox

Video

Stag dos & ref chaos: Premier League's weird weekend

Video

London Stadium is 'perfect' for Chelsea

Video

NBA Plays of the Week: Irving's sensational dribble

Video

England women relishing Germany clash

Video

Muir storms to second European gold

Video

Bilic frustrated to give away 'cheap' goals

Video

Oskan-Clarke denied in photo-finish thriller

Video

It's a pity not to keep clean sheet - Conte

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club
Get into golf

Beginner Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired