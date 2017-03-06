Women's Ashes 2017: England & Australia to meet in first women's day-night Test

The first men's day-night Test was held in December 2015

England and Australia will meet in the first women's day-night Test during the 2017 Women's Ashes series.

The series starts in Brisbane on 22 October with the first of three one-day internationals.

The day-night Test match at the North Sydney Oval starts on 9 November and will be followed by three Twenty20 internationals.

Australia regained the Women's Ashes - a multi-format, points-based contest - in 2015.

The first men's day-night Test was held in December 2015 and the 2017-18 Ashes series includes a day-night Test for the first time.

"We are proud to see our sport continue to develop and break new ground," said England Cricket Board director of women's cricket Clare Connor.

"We will ensure that the England women's team is fully prepared for the unparalleled challenge of an Ashes series down under, with the sole intention of bringing the trophy back home."

Schedule

Teams earn four points for a win in the Test, with two points for a win in all limited-overs games.

22 Oct 1st ODI, AB Field Brisbane

26 Oct 2nd ODI, Coffs Harbour International Stadium

29 Oct 3rd ODI, Coffs Harbour International Stadium

9-12 Nov Day-night Test, North Sydney Oval

17 Nov 1st T20, North Sydney Oval

19 Nov 2nd T20, Manuka Oval, Canberra

21 Nov 3rd T20, Manuka Oval