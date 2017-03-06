England Lions lose one-day series against Sri Lanka A

Bell-Drummond top scored for England with 51 from 67 balls

Third ODI, Kurunegala England Lions 184 (40.2 overs): Bell-Drummond 51, Duckett 31, Jayasuriya 5-35 Sri Lanka A 187-6 (37 overs): Jayasuriya 83, Vithanage 44, Livingstone 2-39 Sri Lanka A win by 4 wickets Scorecard

England Lions have lost their one-day series against Sri Lanka A after being beaten by four wickets in the third ODI in Kurunegala.

England won the toss and chose to bat but went from 110-2 to 184 all out as they were dismissed in 40.2 overs.

Daniel Bell-Drummond top-scored with 51 but it was in vain as England went 3-0 down in the five-match series.

Sri Lanka A reached their target in 37 overs as Shehan Jayasuriya followed up his 5-35 with a knock of 83.