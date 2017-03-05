Matthew Renshaw & Shaun Marsh help Australia stay on top in India

Shaun Marsh took three hours and 49 minutes to get to 66 as he faced 197 balls

Second Test, Bangalore (day two): India 189: Lyon 8-50 Australia 237-6: Renshaw 60, Marsh 66 Scorecard

Shaun Marsh helped Australia build a 48-run lead as they continued to control the second Test in India.

The tourists started the day at 40-0 but lost David Warner and skipper Steve Smith as India attempted to fight back after a first-innings total of 189.

But Marsh (66) and Matthew Renshaw (60) frustrated the hosts as they had a partnership of 52.

Marsh also put on 57 with Matthew Wade, who was unbeaten on 25 as Australia reached 237-6 at the close of play.

On a difficult pitch to score runs, resilient Renshaw was at the crease for four hours 22 minutes and faced 196 balls for his innings.

Fellow left-hander Marsh took three hours and 49 minutes to get to 66 as he faced 197 balls.

Renshaw was dropped by Virat Kohli on 29, while Marsh got a reprieve when India chose not to review a not out decision when he edged paceman Umesh Yadav to wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha on 14.

Australia lead the series 1-0 after winning the opening Test of the four-match series.