Australia v India: Nathan Lyon takes career-best 8-50

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon holds the ball up after taking his fifth wicket

Second Test, Bangalore (day one): India 189: Lyon 8-50 Australia 40-0: Warner 23 not out Scorecard

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon took a career-best 8-50 to help his side gain the upper hand on day one of the second Test in India.

The hosts won the toss and chose to bat but were struggling after Lyon removed three of their top four in Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane.

Opener KL Rahul, who was dropped by David Warner on 61, scored 90 before India were skittled out for 189.

Warner and Matthew Renshaw saw Australia to 40-0 by the close of play.

Left-hander Renshaw survived a scare as he was dropped by Ajinkya Rahane on nine off the bowling of Ishant Sharma.

India had scored 105 and 107 as they were thrashed by 333 runs in the opening Test of the four-match series. And their batting again let them down as Lyon capitalised.

The 29-year-old managed to get spin and bounce from the pitch as he overtook Brett Lee as Australia's leading wicket-taker in Tests for Australia in India.

"It's an amazing day for Australia," said Lyon. "There were some cracks in the pitch and I was trying to hit them."