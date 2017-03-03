West Indies v England: Eoin Morgan century sets up win for tourists in first ODI

By Alan Jewell

BBC Sport

England captain Eoin Morgan
England captain Eoin Morgan has more one-day caps than the entire West Indies XI combined
First one-day international, Antigua
England 296-6 (50 overs): Morgan 107, Stokes 55; Nurse 2-57, Gabriel 2-58
West Indies 251 (47.2 overs): Mohammed 72, Carter 52, Plunkett 4-40, Woakes 4-47
England won by 45 runs
Scorecard

A century from England captain Eoin Morgan set up a 45-run win over West Indies in the first one-day international in Antigua.

Morgan's 107 from 116 balls and fifties from Ben Stokes and Sam Billings took England to 296-6 from 50 overs, after Jason Roy and Joe Root fell early.

West Indies slipped from 36-0 to 39-3 in their chase and came up short despite Jason Mohammed's 72.

Liam Plunkett took 4-40 and Chris Woakes 4-47 for England.

The second game in the three-match series is at the same venue at 13:30 GMT on Sunday.

More to follow.

