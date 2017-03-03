BBC Sport - West Indies v England: Vice-captaincy 'honour' delights Ben Stokes

Vice-captaincy 'honour' delights Stokes

England's new Test vice-captain Ben Stokes says he is delighted with the "huge honour" bestowed upon him and believes there are "exciting times ahead" with his friend Joe Root taking over the captaincy from Alastair Cook.

Follow the first of England's three one one-day internationals against the West Indies from 13:15 GMT with Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Top videos

Video

Vice-captaincy 'honour' delights Stokes

Video

Watch Bellew & Haye argue in pre-fight build-up

  • From the section Boxing
Video

How well do Hendrick & Brady know each other?

Video

Stokes hoping to end Windies woe

Video

Is it Olsson or Bowie? WBA recreate album covers

Video

Alistair Brownlee might miss Tokyo 2020

Audio

'Haye v Bellew is a fascinating match-up'

Video

Wenger 'not looking for jobs at other clubs'

Video

Fraser Brown on battling depression

Video

British cycling under the microscope - the story continues

Video

Highlights: Man City 5-1 Huddersfield

Video

Hugh Jackman gets a cricket message from Michael Vaughan & Graeme Swann

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired