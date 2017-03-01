New Zealand v South Africa: Martin Guptill hits 180 to level series

Guptill faced 138 balls as he scored his 12th ODI century

Fourth one-day international, Hamilton South Africa: 279-8 (50 overs) De Villiers 72*, Patel 2-57 New Zealand: 280-3 (45 overs) Guptill 180*, Tahir 2-56 New Zealand won by seven wickets Scoreboard

Martin Guptill struck 11 sixes in an unbeaten 180 as New Zealand levelled the one-day series against South Africa with a seven-wicket win in Hamilton.

Guptill, sidelined for a month with two separate hamstring strains, had an lbw dismissal on 62 overturned on review, as he put on 180 with Ross Taylor (66).

Skipper AB de Villiers had hit 72 in 59 balls in South Africa's 279-8, but the Kiwis won with five overs to spare.

The series is tied at 2-2, with the decider in Auckland on Saturday.