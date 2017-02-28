BBC Sport - Why former England cricketer James Taylor still can't trust his heart

Why James Taylor still can't trust his heart

  • From the section Cricket

Former England cricketer James Taylor says he learning to trust his heart again after having an internal defibrillator surgically fitted last year to help deal with an irregular heartbeat.

READ MORE:

Top videos

Video

Why James Taylor still can't trust his heart

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Jones-Bishop scores try of the week

Video

Ugo Monye: Nick Easter was my worst room-mate

Video

Guardiola 'surprised' by Ranieri sacking

Audio

Haye - Bellew already at boiling point

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

I'm a living nightmare for Haye - Bellew

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Surprise! Serena challenges strangers to a match

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Ranieri will have been kicking the TV'

Video

Criticism fired Foxes up - Shakespeare

Video

Bad start, bad middle, bad end - Klopp

Video

Analysis: How Italy baffled England at the breakdown

Video

Can Ibrahimovic inspire cup treble?

Video

Fans could camp outside Zlatan's house - Mourinho

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Man at the swimming pool

Swimming For Over 50s
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired