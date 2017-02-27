Alex Hales is to join England on their West Indies tour

Alex Hales scored England's ODI record individual score of 171 against Pakistan at Trent Bridge last summer

England in West Indies Dates and venues: 3 March, 5 March (both Antigua), 9 March (Barbados) Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

England opener Alex Hales will join his side on their tour of the West Indies after recovering from a hand fracture.

The 28-year-old suffered the injury to his right hand during January's tour of India but a scan confirmed he has sufficiently recovered.

The Nottinghamshire batsman will rejoin his international team-mates three days before the first match in Antigua on 3 March.

Hales tweeted: "Antigua tomorrow. Can't wait to get back amongst it!"

"Alex Hales arrives tomorrow evening local time," the ECB confirmed.

"He will continue his rehab with us until the medical and coaching teams deem he is fit enough to join the squad officially."

England warmed up for their three-match one-day series in the West Indies with a 117-run win over a Vice Chancellor's XI.

England are yet to bat in Monday's second warm-up against the President's XI, who were bowled out for 233 after Liam Plunkett and Ben Stokes each took three wickets.