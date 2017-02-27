England Lions: Liam Livingstone matches feat achieved by Kevin Pietersen

Liam Livingstone
Livingstone recently signed a new deal with Lancashire, until 2019

England Lions lost their second four-day match with Sri Lanka A, but batsman Liam Livingstone matched a feat only Kevin Pietersen had achieved before.

Livingstone joined Pietersen as the second batsman in the 35-year history of England B, England A and England Lions cricket to score a century in each innings of a first-class match.

The Lancashire 23-year-old scored 140 not out, following a first-innings 105.

But Sri Lanka squared the two-match series with a three-wicket victory.

After Sri Lanka followed England's 353 with a score of 548, the visitors were bowled out for 284, leaving the hosts requiring 90 to win from the final day's evening session.

England Lions' five-match one-day series with Sri Lanka A starts in Dambulla on Friday.

