England in West Indies 2017: Eoin Morgan stars in warm-up win

England shared the wickets around, with only spinners Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson completing their 10 overs

Warm-up match, St Kitts: England 379-8 (50 overs): Morgan 95, Roy 79, Root 71 UWI Vice Chancellor's XI 262 all out (39.5 overs): Walton 121, Finn 2-22 England won by 117 runs Scorecard (external)

Captain Eoin Morgan top-scored with 95 as England warmed up for their three-match one-day series in the West Indies with a 117-run win over a Vice Chancellor's XI.

After being asked to bat first, four of the tourists' top five registered rapid half-centuries.

Jason Roy was particularly destructive as he hammered a 43-ball 79, while Joe Root made 71 and Ben Stokes 61.

Steven Finn struck twice in his opening over as the hosts fell short on 262.

That was despite the best efforts of opener Chadwick Walton, who smashed 121 off 109 balls before he was the eighth man out, lbw to new Test skipper Root.