Cricket spot-fixing claims: Third man arrested in Sheffield

A third suspect has been arrested by the National Crime Agency as part of an investigation into cricket spot-fixing.

The British man, who is in his 30s, was arrested in Sheffield and has since been bailed pending further inquiries.

Pakistan cricketer Nasir Jamshed was one of two men arrested earlier this month, with both bailed until April.

Jamshed is among three players who were recently suspended for violating a cricket anti-corruption code.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also suspended Pakistan internationals Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif, who are due to appear in front of the board on Wednesday.

Jamshed, 27, who has played in two Tests, 48 one-day internationals and 18 Twenty20 matches for Pakistan, has not commented on the allegations.

The spot-fixing allegations relate to the Pakistan Super League - the country's top-flight cricket championship which is held in the United Arab Emirates for security reasons.

Khan and Latif play in the PSL for current champions Islamabad United.

The PCB previously said it was investigating "an international syndicate which is believed to be attempting to corrupt the PSL".