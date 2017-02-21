Kieran Powell: West Indies recall opener for England one-day series

Kieran Powell has played in 28 ODIs, with a highest score of 83

England in West Indies Dates and venues: 3 March, 5 March (both Antigua), 9 March (Barbados) Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Opener Kieran Powell has been recalled to the West Indies squad for the forthcoming one-day series against England in the Caribbean.

The 26-year-old's last ODI was against England in March 2014, and he was dropped from the squad later that year.

The left-hander attempted to switch to Major League Baseball during a break from cricket, but returned in 2016.

All-rounder Marlon Samuels, recently cleared to bowl following a ban for an illegal action, is not included.

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (capt), Devendra Bishoo, Carlos Brathwaite, Kraigg Brathwaite, Jonathan Carter, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell.