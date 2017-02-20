Ben Stokes: IPL record as Rising Pune Supergiants buy England all-rounder

Ben Stokes was part of the England squad who toured India this winter

England all-rounder Ben Stokes became the most expensive foreign player in Indian Premier League history by being bought for £1.7m by Rising Pune Supergiants for the 2017 season.

The previous record was held by former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, who Delhi Daredevils paid £1m for in 2014.

England fast bowler Tymal Mills also beat that fee when bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for £1.4m.

England one-day captain Eoin Morgan has gone to Kings XI Punjab for £240,271.

International team-mates Jason Roy, Alex Hales and Chris Jordan went unsold in the first round of the auction held in Bangalore.

Stokes, 25, and Mills, 24, will be playing in the eight-team Twenty20 competition for the first time.

