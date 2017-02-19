Shahid Afridi: Pakistan all-rounder quits international cricket

Shahid Afridi
Shahid Afridi was part of the Pakistan side that won the 2009 World Twenty20

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has retired from international cricket.

The 36-year-old quit Tests and one-day internationals in 2015, but wanted to keep playing Twenty20s despite stepping down as captain in April 2016.

"I have said goodbye to international cricket," said the all-rounder, who played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 98 T20s.

Afridi, who said he will continue playing domestic T20 cricket, added: "I am playing for my fans and will continue for another two years."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

American Football

American Football
Flag team playing

Flag American Football Training Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired