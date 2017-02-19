Shahid Afridi: Pakistan all-rounder quits international cricket

Shahid Afridi was part of the Pakistan side that won the 2009 World Twenty20

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has retired from international cricket.

The 36-year-old quit Tests and one-day internationals in 2015, but wanted to keep playing Twenty20s despite stepping down as captain in April 2016.

"I have said goodbye to international cricket," said the all-rounder, who played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 98 T20s.

Afridi, who said he will continue playing domestic T20 cricket, added: "I am playing for my fans and will continue for another two years."