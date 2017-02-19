Shahid Afridi: Pakistan all-rounder quits international cricket
-
- From the section Cricket
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has retired from international cricket.
The 36-year-old quit Tests and one-day internationals in 2015, but wanted to keep playing Twenty20s despite stepping down as captain in April 2016.
"I have said goodbye to international cricket," said the all-rounder, who played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 98 T20s.
Afridi, who said he will continue playing domestic T20 cricket, added: "I am playing for my fans and will continue for another two years."