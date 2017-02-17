Women's World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan end Ireland hopes as India & South Africa qualify

Cecelia Joyce top scored for Ireland with 41, while twin sister Isobel made 33

ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier Super Six, Colombo (CCC) Pakistan 271-5 (50 overs): Javeria 90 not out, Nahida 72; G Lewis 2-62 Ireland 185 (48.5 overs): C Joyce 41, Garth 33, I Joyce 33; Nashra 2-25 Pakistan won by 86 runs Scorecard (external site)

Ireland's hopes of qualifying for the Women's World Cup were ended by Pakistan in a 86-run defeat in Colombo.

Javeria Khan anchored Pakistan's innings with an unbeaten 90 as they made 271-5 from their 50 overs.

Despite a second-wicket stand of 74 between Cecelia Joyce (41) and Kim Garth (33), Ireland's challenge faded as they were bowled out for 185.

India and South Africa have clinched World Cup qualification after beating Bangladesh and Sri Lanka respectively.

With Ireland now out of contention, the final two places for the tournament - to be held in England in June and July - are likely to go to Sri Lanka and Pakistan, although Bangladesh could progress if they were to thrash Sri Lanka in their final game on Sunday and overhaul one of their rivals on net run rate.

Ireland's hopes of qualifying were already remote after suffering a seven-wicket defeat by Bangladesh in their opening Super Six match on Wednesday.

Record target too much for Ireland

Pakistan's success at the Colombo Cricket Club owed a lot to second-wicket stand of 136 in 25 overs between Javeria and Nahida Khan (72), who hit 24 of Pakistan's 36 boundaries between them.

Nain Abidi chipped in with 44 from 55 balls as the Irish bowlers toiled in sweltering conditions, although 15-year-old Gaby Lewis (2-62) picked up two wickets in the last 10 overs.

A record-breaking run chase was needed for Ireland to stay in World Cup contention - as their target of 272 would have been their second highest one-day international total of all time, dwarfing their highest total batting second (204, against South Africa in Dublin last summer) and their highest successful run chase (175, against the Netherlands in 2010).

Despite the odds being against them, Joyce and Garth took the score to 91-1 in the 27th over before both were dismissed by successive deliveries.

Former captain Isobel Joyce fought a rearguard action, making 33, but Ireland's hopes of overhauling that massive target were over long before they were bowled out with seven balls of the innings to spare.

While their Super Six campaign will end with a dead-rubber game against South Africa at Colombo's P Sara Oval on Sunday, by virtue of qualifying for the Super Six they have retained their one-day international status.

ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier: Super Six table P W L NRR Pts India (Q) 4 4 0 +1.847 8 S Africa (Q) 4 3 1 +0.877 6 Pakistan 4 2 2 +0.382 4 Sri Lanka 4 2 2 -0.055 4 Bangladesh 4 1 3 -1.006 2 Ireland 4 0 4 -2.049 0

Top four teams qualify for ICC Women's World Cup 2017