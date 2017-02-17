Marlon Samuels: West Indies all-rounder cleared to bowl after ban

Marlon Samuels has made 71 Test appearances for the West Indies since making his debut in 2000

West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels has been cleared to bowl after serving a 12-month ban for an illegal action.

The off-spinner, 36, was banned in December 2015 after being reported during a Test against Sri Lanka.

Samuels' remodelled action was cleared after testing at Loughborough University showed his elbow extension was within the permitted 15 degrees.

He has taken 41 Test wickets and 85 in one-day internationals, as well as 19 in Twenty20 internationals.

Samuels was first banned from bowling in 2008 and continued in the West Indies side as a batsman, before being cleared to bowl again in 2011.

However, he was banned from bowling his quicker deliveries in 2013 after being reported in a Test against India.