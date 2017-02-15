BBC Sport - England captain Joe Root promises exciting brand of cricket

Root promises exciting brand of cricket

  • From the section Cricket

Newly appointed England captain promises and exciting brand of cricket after the 26-year-old has replaced Alastair Cook despite only leading in four previous first-class matches.

WATCH MORE:Joe Root's pint-sized England career

READ MORE:New England captain to seek advice of former skippers

Top videos

Video

Root promises exciting brand of cricket

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Joe Root's pint-sized England career

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Welcome to Manchester, Carli Lloyd

Video

How Matt Smith's Oldham stunned Suarez's Liverpool

Video

Boca Juniors training ground bust-up

Video

Lloyd relishes 'unique opportunity' at Man City

Video

Near misses & epic fails at world team slalom

Video

Watch: Lloyd's amazing halfway line goal

Video

France win team event in slalom thriller

Audio

'Dad's job killed him'

  • From the section News
Video

Leicester signing Ford scores for England

Video

Danny Cipriani interview interrupted, for a photo!

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Camp

Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired