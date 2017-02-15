Joe Root: New England captain to seek advice of former skippers

New England captain Joe Root says he will seek the advice of his predecessors before taking charge for the first time in July.

The 26-year-old has replaced Alastair Cook despite only leading in four previous first-class matches.

"It would be silly not to talk to people who have been in this position before," Root told BBC Sport.

"Maybe I'll also speak to a few people away from cricket to get different perspectives on things."

The Yorkshire batsman takes over from Cook, who resigned on 6 February after a record 59 Tests in charge.

Cook has stated his intention to remain in the team, with Root keen to tap into the experience of the opening batsman and other senior players like pace bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

"You shouldn't be scared of asking for help," said Root, who has had limited opportunities to lead in county cricket since making his international debut at the age of 21.

"I will want to do things my way as well because I would like to think that I can put my own stamp on the job."

