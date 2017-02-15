Cricket spot-fixing claims: Pakistan's Nasir Jamshed one of two men arrested

Nasir Jamshed has not represented Pakistan in international cricket since March 2015

Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed was one of two men arrested by the National Crime Agency in Britain on Monday as part of an investigation into cricket corruption, the BBC understands.

The 27-year-old has played in two Tests, 48 one-day internationals and 18 Twenty20 matches for Pakistan.

Both men were later bailed until April pending further inquiries.

Jamshed was among three players who were last week suspended for violating a cricket anti-corruption code.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also suspended Pakistan internationals Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif, who are due to appear in front of the board on Wednesday.

Jamshed has not commented on the allegations.

The spot-fixing allegations relate to the Pakistan Super League - the country's top-flight cricket championship which is held in the United Arab Emirates for security reasons.

Khan and Latif play in the Pakistan Super League for current champions Islamabad United.

The PCB previously said it was investigating "an international syndicate which is believed to be attempting to corrupt the PSL".