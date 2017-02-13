Pakistan: Nasir Jamshed provisionally suspended from all forms of cricket

Nasir Jamshed
Nasir Jamshed has not represented Pakistan in international cricket since March 2015

Batsman Nasir Jamshed has been provisionally suspended from all forms of cricket for violating the Pakistan Cricket Board's anti-corruption code.

The 27-year-old has made two Test, 48 one-day international and 18 Twenty20 appearances for Pakistan.

He has not represented the country since March 2015.

Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were provisionally suspended on Friday from the Pakistan Super League as part of an ongoing anti-corruption investigation.

The PCB previously said it was investigating "an international syndicate which is believed to be attempting to corrupt the PSL".

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Camp

Fit For Sport Winter Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired