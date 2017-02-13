Joe Root: New England captain a born leader - Martyn Moxon

Joe Root's first match as a first-class captain came in charge of England Lions in 2013

New England Test captain Joe Root is a "born leader", according to Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon.

Root, 26, takes over from Alastair Cook despite having led in only four first-class matches - three for Yorkshire and one for England Lions.

"He has always studied the game and different tactics throughout his career," Moxon told BBC Radio 5 live.

"It's not something that he is going to have to learn before his first Test. I'm sure he will do a good job."

Root, who has played 53 Tests, will not properly take over until the first Test against South Africa in July, with England only playing limited-over cricket for the first half of 2017.

His four matches as captain in first-class cricket have produced mixed results.

In April 2014, his Yorkshire side conceded 472 in the fourth innings to lose to Middlesex, but later that year he skippered them to a victory over Nottinghamshire that sealed the County Championship.

Media playback is not supported on this device Joe Root announced as England Test captain

"He has been a fantastic role model around the club when he has come back and played for us and is vastly experienced considering he is only in his mid-20's" said Yorkshire coach Andrew Gale, who captained Root at the county.

"Whatever level he has stepped up to, it hasn't taken him long to adapt and he has learnt very quickly. I would say that I have actually learnt more from him.

"You learn on the job. I think we will see a different style of cricket with Joe in charge. He's a bit of tinkerman and not afraid to think outside the box."

Root made his England debut in 2012 and since then has scored more Test runs than any other batsman in the world.

The right-hander, a product of the Yorkshire youth set-up, was made England vice-captain in 2015 and steps up to lead after Cook resigned last week.

"I remember him as a 13-year-old, saying to the batting coach that he wanted to know what he needed to do to play for England," added Gale. "That's a big statement for a 13-year-old.

"He made his one-day debut for Yorkshire against Essex in 2009. He was a little lad who looked the Milky Bar Kid and couldn't hit the bar off the square. He's never been overawed and that will stand him in good stead."

Root's appointment sees him join Australia's Steve Smith, India's Virat Kohli and New Zealander Kane Williamson as captain of his country.

The quartet, widely regarded as the four finest batsman in the world, occupy the top four spots in the International Cricket Council's batting rankings.

"It's exciting for cricket, for all of us who are supporters of the game, seeing four wonderful batsmen ply their trade and now lead their countries," said former Yorkshire coach Jason Gillespie.

The Australian told the BBC World Service: "It reminds me a little bit of when we had four wonderful all-rounders - Ian Botham, Richard Hadlee, Kapil Dev and Imran Khan.

"Now we have four high-class batsmen who are absolutely brilliant and happen to be captain of their country. It's very exciting."