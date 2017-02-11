Women's World Cup Qualifier: Scotland beat Papua New Guinea after Bangladesh loss

Kari Anderson was named player of the match against PNG after a knock of 26 and three wickets

ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier Group B, Colombo (MCA) Scotland 169 (50 overs): Scholes 35, Priddle 31, Anderson 26, Siaka 6-19 Papua New Guinea 162 (50 overs): Tau 46, Ruma 32, Anderson 3-35 Scotland won by seven runs Scorecard (external site)

Scotland recorded their first win of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier tournament with a seven-run victory over Papua New Guinea.

But successive defeats to South Africa and Bangladesh have left the Scots with an uphill task to progress to the Super Six stage in Colombo.

They would need to beat Pakistan on Monday by a big enough margin to overtake Bangladesh on net run-rate.

Rachel Scholes top-scored with 35 as Scotland made 169 in their 50 overs.

There were other useful contributions from Olivia Rae (22), Kari Anderson (26), Fiona Urquhart (24) and Liz Priddle (31) before Abbi Aitken was bowled off the last ball of the innings.

Papua New Guinea enjoyed a 72-run opening partnership before Kathryn Bryce ran out Tanya Ruma (32).

Anderson (3-35) then took the first of her three wickets, including top-scorer Brenda Tau for 46, with Kirstie Gordon grabbing 2-27 and Priyanaz Chatterji (2-22) chipping in with the final two wickets as Papua New Guinea fell seven runs short of their target.

On Friday Scotland lost to Bangladesh by seven wickets after being bowled out for 140 at the start of their final over.

Anderson, after her half-century against South Africa in the opener, was again Scotland's top scorer, with 28.

Fargana Hoque's unbeaten 53 helped Bangladesh reach their target with more than 12 overs remaining.

The top three teams in each group progress to the Super Six stage, from which the top four qualify for the World Cup, which takes place in England this summer.

All matches played in Colombo & start at 04:30 GMT. CCC = Colombo Cricket Club; MCA = Mercantile Cricket Association Ground; NCC = Nondescripts Cricket Club.