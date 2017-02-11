T20 Blind World Cup: England thrashed by Pakistan in semi-final

From the section

Pakistan will face fierce rivals and hosts India in Sunday's final

England failed to reach the T20 Blind World Cup final following a 147-run defeat by Pakistan in Bangalore.

Pakistan, who won all nine of their group games, managed 309-1 from their 20 overs with Israr Hassan scoring an unbeaten 143, including 25 fours.

Fellow opener Badar Munir managed 103 off only 43 balls before retiring.

Pakistan restricted England to 162-7 - with Matthew Page making 41 - to set up a final against hosts India which takes place on Sunday, again in Bangalore.