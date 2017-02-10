Sharjeel Khan & Khalid Latif provisionally suspended from Pakistan Super League

Sharjeel and Latif opened the batting together in Pakistan's most recent T20 international against West Indies in September

Pakistan internationals Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have been provisionally suspended from the Pakistan Super League as part of an ongoing anti-corruption investigation.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said it was investigating "an international syndicate which is believed to be attempting to corrupt the PSL."

The pair play for Islamabad United who won their opening PSL match against Peshawar Zalmi in Dubai on Thursday.

Both batsmen have now been sent home.

Sharjeel, 27, has played one Test match, 25 one-day internationals and 15 Twenty20 internationals for Pakistan while Latif, 31, has made five ODI and 13 T20 appearances.

The pair put on 107 for Pakistan in their nine-wicket T20 victory over England at Old Trafford in September.