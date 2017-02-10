Women's World Cup Qualifier: Irish easily beaten by India in Colombo

Isobel Joyce scored 31 and picked up a wicket in Friday's heavy defeat by India

ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier Group A, Colombo (PSS) India 250-2 (50 overs): M Kamini 113 no, D Sharma 89, K Garth 1-39 Ireland 125 (49.1 overs): G Lewis 33, I Joyce 31, P Yadav 3-30 India won by 125 runs Scorecard (external site)

Ireland have to beat Thailand on Saturday to maintain hopes of making the Women's World Cup Qualifiers Super Six after a 125-run defeat by India.

The Irish have won just one of their three Group A games with the top three of the five teams progressing.

Tournament favourites India posted 250-2 in Colombo on Friday with Thirush Kamini hitting an unbeaten 113.

Ireland were bowled out for just 125 in 49.1 overs with Gaby Lewis top scoring on 33 while Isobel Joyce added 31.

Joyce and Kim Garth each took a wicket but the Irish bowlers struggled as India piled on the runs.

India dominate with the bat

Kamini and Deepti Sharma put on an opening stand of 174 at the P Sara Oval in to set up a formidable target for the Irish.

Ireland were 2-4 and 3-15 as the wickets tumbled with Laura Delany (21) and Amy Kenealy (20) the only other players to make double figures.

Poonam Yadav took 3-30 as group leaders India made it three wins from three games.

Ireland beat Zimbabwe in their opener before a 146-run defeat by hosts Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

The top four from the Super Six stage qualify for the World Cup, which takes place in England this summer.

Ireland & Scotland's fixtures/results for Women's World Cup Qualifiers 7 Feb - Ireland beat Zimbabwe 8 Feb - Scotland lost to South Africa 8 Feb - Sri Lanka beat Ireland 10 Feb - Bangladesh v Scotland (CCC) 10 Feb - India v Ireland (P Sara Oval) 11 Feb - Scotland v Papua New Guinea (MCA) 11 Feb - Ireland v Thailand (CCC) 13 Feb - Pakistan v Scotland (CCC)

All matches played in Colombo & start at 04:30 GMT. CCC = Colombo Cricket Club; MCA = Mercantile Cricket Association Ground; NCC = Nondescripts Cricket Club; PSS = P Sara Oval